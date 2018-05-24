2018 hurricane forecast: NOAA gives tips, predictions for an active Atlantic season

There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe.
NOAA
