Ole Miss-Mississippi State recruiting scandals will soon be told like never before

In 2017, the Egg Bowl rivalry between Ole Miss and Mississippi State was brought to new levels of bitterness for events that were at least five years in the making. Almost a full year after that culminating moment, we’ll get an in-depth look at the recruiting scandals that involved both programs.
The trailer for the docuseries “Foul Play: Paid in Mississippi” was released on Tuesday. The four-part series that will be streamable on go90.com revolves around a five-year investigation into the compensation of college athletes in the state as well as the NCAA’s investigation of Ole Miss.
The 33-second trailer for the show features SB Nation writer and Ole Miss alum Steven Godfrey, journalist and Ole Miss alum Alex McDaniel, and political commentator and avid college football fan James Carville.
“Foul Play is the culmination of five years of clandestine meetings and record-combing to document how and why college football players are paid in the South and what happens when the NCAA tries to stop it,” Godfrey said in a statement. “It was an enormous undertaking and I think college sports fans — even diehards — will be surprised by what we uncovered. I know I was.”
The series, which was produced by SB Nation, will be available for streaming on May 30.
