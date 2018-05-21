Cuba victims

Cuban authorities are working 24 hours a day to identify the remains of the 110 people who lost their lives in the fiery crash of a leased Boeing 737.
Only three women survived the Friday crash of flight 0972, which crashed Friday and burst into flames just minutes after it took off from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport en route to Holguin in eastern Cuba.
As of Sunday night, Cuban state television reported that 33 crash victims had been identified and their turned over to their families for burial. That included the bodies of five children.
"The children were a priority," said Dr. Sergio Rabell, who heads Cuba's Institute of Forensic Medicine.
Comments