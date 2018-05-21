He had heroin to sell, cops say — and picked the wrong customer

A Key Largo man is in jail on heroin and marijuana dealing charges after Monroe County Sheriff's Office detectives say he sold one of their informants drugs in February.
Omar Tomas, 24, is being held on a $110,000 bond at county jail on Plantation Key.
The informant met Tomas at a shopping center parking lot at mile marker 99.6 with $60 given to him by his Monroe Sheriff's Office handlers.
Tomas sold the informant .1 grams of heroin and told him he could sell him marijuana if he went with him to his house, according to a Sheriff's Office Special Operations Unit arrest report.
The pair drove to a house on Bonita Avenue, where Tomas sold the informant 1.8 grams of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
In addition to the drug charges, Tomas faces a count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Tomas already has pending cocaine and prescription drug possession charges from a March 18 arrest, according to court records. .
