The royal wedding begins as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive

A Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 passengers crashed next to José Martí International Airport in Havana, Cuba, on May 18. This video shows a victim being rushed into an ambulance, with fire vehicles also at the scene.
A man ranting about President Donald Trump and holding a large American flag walked into the lobby of Trump National Resort in Doral early Friday morning, laid the flag down on the main counter and began firing rounds.
American Dream Miami, a retail theme park that would be the largest mall in America, wins approval from the Miami-Dade County Commission. Developer Triple Five says project will include an indoor ski slope, submarine lake and in $4 billion project.
Zachary Cruz talks about his complicated relationship with his brother, Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school shooter. He was interviewed by the Miami Herald at a hotel near West Palm Beach on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Zachary Cruz recalls a frightening encounter with his older brother, Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school shooter. He was interviewed by the Miami Herald at a hotel near West Palm Beach on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
After the arrest of his brother Nikolas, Zachary Cruz asked why he had opened fire, killing 17 students and educators in Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Zachary was interviewed by the Miami Herald at a hotel near West Palm Beach on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
The Heart Gallery, which exists online as an interactive exhibit, was birthed in 2009 out of a collaboration between The Children’s Trust and Our Kids of Miami-Dade/Monroe. It aims to “find forever families” for foster children.