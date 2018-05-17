The pet with a pacemaker is home thanks to a man who thought the dog had been abandoned

Justin Nunez was loading his children into his car when he spotted a small dog hanging out by itself near a massage shop in Aventura. The dog lover couldn't leave without checking if the dog was OK.
He left his kids with his wife and as he got closer he noticed the gray in its coat, the twitch in its eye and collar missing from its neck. "I saw the dog alone and I reacted," he said, saying the dog appeared old and had medical issues. "I couldn't just leave it there."
After checking with the massage shop, Nunez loaded the dog in the car with his 3-year-old and called several shelters only to find out they were full. He posted about his find on social media.
Meanwhile, the 18-year-old dog's owner, Ken Hendel frantically searched for Skyler. Hendel, who owns Gallery Art, which is in the same plaza as the massage parlor, said his dog — which has a pacemaker — followed a customer out and was alone for about seven minutes before Nunez came along. Hendel said he didn't have a collar on because it irritates Skyler's pacemaker.
After reaching out to the media, visiting shelters, pulling surveillance video, offering a reward and posting on social media, he received the call he was waiting for.
Senior pup with a pacemaker goes missing
His owner's on a mission to find him. It was from Nunez, who wanted Hendel to know he was only trying to help Skyler.
He even went and bought the dog a bed and planned to take care of it. Hendel said Skyler is already back to his routine of visiting the gallery. "I was ecstatic," he said. "I was so happy to know he was taken care of."
