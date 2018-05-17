Flood warning issued as heavy rain continues to douse South Florida. When will it let up?

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue dousing South Florida Thursday evening and into the weekend, with meteorologists in Miami issuing a moderate flood hazard for eastern Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties on Friday afternoon.
The continued downpour could bring "significant flooding of roadways, and possibly entering into structures," according to an announcement from the National Weather Service Miami.
NWS Miami forecaster Maria Torres said meteorologists are mainly concerned with roadway safety and urge motorists to slow down as they make their way home on Friday, especially if the streets are flooded.
The flood hazard was issued at noon on Thursday and is expected to last until 7 a.m. Friday.
"As the event begins, it appears that the ground still is not as saturated in most areas to cause immediate concern but if several more inches were to fall early this afternoon before more comes in time for the evening commute, we could see impacts to roadways and the potential intrusion of water into nearby structures," said NWS Miami senior meteorologist Robert Garcia in a statement to media Thursday afternoon. "With these storms are the potential threats of frequent to excessive lightning, hail, and wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph."
The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Wednesday for northern Miami-Dade County, central Broward County and south central Palm Beach County.
Lightning struck two people, killing one, Wednesday afternoon in Parkland, according to the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department.
