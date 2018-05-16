Federal Prosecutor Dick Gregorie to retire at the end of May

After 42 years of putting away some very big bad guys, 70-year-old Dick Gregorie will retire from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Florida on May 26
José A. Iglesias
How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

Parkland parents run for school board

Two Parkland parents, who both lost daughters in the Stoneman Douglas shooting, put in their paperwork to run for the Broward County School Board. Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty both hope to make schools safer.

Tropical disturbance drenches South Florida

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm.

Fine Art Lamps brand video

For the first time in nearly 80 years, Miami's Fine Art Lamps is no longer a family business. But the new owners are related by all but blood.

Deer escapes shark attack in Monterey Bay

While conducting a white shark field survey in Monterey Bay, the founder of the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, Sean Van Summeran, saw a frightened deer being circled by what appeared to be an adolescent great white shark.