Miami Jackson Adult Education Center student talks about the GED program

Lucia Rondóm, Miami Jackson Adult Education Center student talks about the GED program
Lena Jackson
Woman defecates on the floor of Canadian restaurant

World

Woman defecates on the floor of Canadian restaurant

A Canadian woman captured the Internet Wednesday with a hideous deed. Apparently livid that she could not use the restroom at a Tim Hortons restaurant, she decided to take manners into her own hands and go to the bathroom on the floor.

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Latest News

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

Parkland parents run for school board

Broward County

Parkland parents run for school board

Two Parkland parents, who both lost daughters in the Stoneman Douglas shooting, put in their paperwork to run for the Broward County School Board. Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty both hope to make schools safer.