Zachary Cruz" "I asked him why. He told me his demons got to him."

After the arrest of his brother Nikolas, Zachary Cruz asked why he had opened fire, killing 17 students in Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Zachary was interviewed by the Miami Herald at a hotel near West Palm Beach on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Matias J. Ocner
Woman defecates on the floor of Canadian restaurant

World

Woman defecates on the floor of Canadian restaurant

A Canadian woman captured the Internet Wednesday with a hideous deed. Apparently livid that she could not use the restroom at a Tim Hortons restaurant, she decided to take manners into her own hands and go to the bathroom on the floor.

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Latest News

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.