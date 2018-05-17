Zachary Cruz" "I asked him why. He told me his demons got to him."
After the arrest of his brother Nikolas, Zachary Cruz asked why he had opened fire, killing 17 students in Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Zachary was interviewed by the Miami Herald at a hotel near West Palm Beach on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Zachary Cruz talks about his complicated relationship with his brother, Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school shooter. He was interviewed by the Miami Herald at a hotel near West Palm Beach on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Zachary Cruz recalls a freighting encounter with his older brother, Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school shooter. He was interviewed by the Miami Herald at a hotel near West Palm Beach on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
A Canadian woman captured the Internet Wednesday with a hideous deed. Apparently livid that she could not use the restroom at a Tim Hortons restaurant, she decided to take manners into her own hands and go to the bathroom on the floor.
A customer at a New York restaurant became enraged, while waiting in line to buy his food, after hearing several workers talking to clients in Spanish. The man threatened to call the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.