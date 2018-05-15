Family suspected he was abusing daughter. But didn't act until it was too late, cops say.

A Michigan man was charged with incest and sexual abuse for allegedly abusing his now 20 year-old daughter for at least five years, local media reported.
Gregory St. Andre, 37, faces accusations after a DNA test confirmed he was the father of his daughter's son, whose names had not been disclosed for privacy reasons.
The alleged case of incest caught the attention of the Warren police department when the victim's mother went to the authorities in February to relay her suspicions after the daughter gave birth to a baby boy.
The victim's mother and St. Andre's wife said that the family suspected the abuse for over five years but had been unable to get the attention of law enforcement, and were unable to get her daughter help.
"We've been through this for years. It started years ago," said the victim's aunt, Michelle Truszkowski, to Fox35. "It's just madness. It's tearing our whole family apart."
According to the news channel, St. Andre told the authorities that he had never had sexual relations with his daughter.
He added that he gave her a cup of his semen but he "doesn't know what she did with it."
The man is out on bond despite objections from relatives that indicate that St. Andre does not stop calling his daughter, sending her text messages and communicating through social networks.
Due to these claims, St. Andre's bond was increased to $60,000.
The man is due back in court on June 26. His wife is filing for divorce.
