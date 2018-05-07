Former five-star LSU commit releases top three schools

Five-star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) was once an LSU commit before decommitting from the Tigers on April 7. As Stingley gets closer to making his final decision, LSU remains in play for one of the top players in the nation.
Stingley named LSU as one of his final three schools on Monday. The 6-1, 193-pound Stingley also has Florida and Texas as the other programs he is still considering.
"LSU has been with me from the beginning and even when I decommitted, and nothing’s changed with them," Stingley told Rivals.com. "LSU is still my top school, but all three have a chance. If they keep recruiting me like they are now, anything can happen.
"I still like LSU a lot, but Florida and Texas are high on my list, too. I still have a lot to think about."
While the Tigers still have a shot at a player Rivals considers the top player in Louisiana and the top cornerback in the Class of 2019, Stingley spoke highly of Texas and Florida. Stingley took an official visit at Texas — his second to Austin — this past weekend and was impressed with the experience, particularly around the Longhorns coaches. He took an unofficial visit to Florida on April 14 for the Gators’ Orange & Blue game and enjoyed the gameday experience Gainesville produced.
"I have great communication with coaches from each of those schools, and that is a big reason why they are in the top three,” Stingley said. “It is really the final three. I will be committing to Texas, Florida or LSU.”
Stingley said he will likely make his decision before his senior year at The Dunham School. He said he could cut the list down to two schools but does not plan to do so at this time.
