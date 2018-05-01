Ex-FBI director James Comey coming to Miami Wednesday to discuss his new book

Former FBI director James Comey will make a stop in Miami on Wednesday as part of his 10-city book tour that will conclude later this month.
Comey will discuss his book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., during a 90-minute event scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the event, sponsored by Books & Books in collaboration with the Miami Book Fair, cost $45 and include a copy of Comey's memoir.
Comey's memoir details his tumultuous and brief tenure in the Trump administration. President Donald Trump fired him last May, and his firing is one of the subjects special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating over possible obstruction of justice.
Comey served as director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017, where he oversaw the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the probe into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
In his book, Comey pronounces Trump "morally unfit" for office and likens him to a mafia boss. In response, Trump slammed Comey as an "untruthful slime ball."
If You Go
