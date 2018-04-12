The Miami Dolphins are bringing this top free agent safety in for a visit

Could the Miami Dolphins be in play for a former first-round safety. It looks that way.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that former New Orleans Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro — one of the top free agents left on the market — will be visiting the Dolphins on Thursday.
The Saints drafted Vaccaro with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas, and he has been a stud since. The 6-foot, 214-pound defender has started 67 of the 68 career games that he has played, recording 385 tackles, 30 defended passes, eight interceptions and four forced fumbles. He had a career high 105 tackles in 2015, the only seasons that he has played in all 16 games.
The Dolphins return both starting safeties from last season in Reshad Jones (122 tackles, 5 defended passes, 2 interceptions in 16 games) and T.J. McDonald (45 tackles, 3 defended passes, 1 interception in eight games) but this move shows the Dolphins are willing to upgrade the rotation..
NFL.com ranked Vaccaro as the 25th-best player available when free agency started, billing him as "a hybrid safety-corner-linebacker."
Comments