The man left McDonald's with some fast cash and no one seemed to notice, video shows

A man walked into a Broward McDonald's recently but he wasn't looking for fast food -- he was after some fast cash.
Cameras inside the restaurant, 3073 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park, captured the lanky man covertly demanding cash from an employee, while no one seemed to notice.
The Broward Sheriff's Office, which released the video Wednesday of the March 3 incident, says a family with a young child stood in line behind the robber waiting to order as the cashier handed him money.
The video shows the man handing the cashier a bill as if he were paying for his meal and then reaching across the counter as the employee dished out cash.
Never miss a local story.
"He ordered, and once the register was open, he demanded all the money," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "To drive the point home, he calmly lifted his shirt to reveal the gun he had tucked into the waistband of his shorts."
The man can be seen slowly walking away with the cash tucked in his sweater.
"The incident was so reserved that another employee passed behind the cashier twice during the robbery without seeming to realize what was happening," BSO said in the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Robert Sokol at 954-321-4547 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Comments