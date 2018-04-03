Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside fights for position under the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) and center Jarrett Allen (31 during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, March 31, 2018.
Latest News

Podcast: Is Hassan Whiteside still a good fit for the Miami Heat?

By Manny Navarro

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

April 03, 2018 03:00 PM

Hassan Whiteside was fined Sunday for his profanity-laced tirade criticizing the Miami Heat coaching staff for not playing him in the fourth quarter or overtime of Saturday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Whiteside, the team’s highest-paid player, said Monday he regretted it and coach Erik Spoelstra said it was poor judgment and timing on his starting center’s part to express himself that way publicly. But did Whiteside have a point? Is he no longer a fit for the Heat in the era of small ball?

Miami Herald sportswriters Manny Navarro and Andre C. Fernandez debate the topics as we hear from Whiteside, Spoelstra and Dwyane Wade on that and other matters in our latest podcast.

