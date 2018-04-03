Podcast: Is Hassan Whiteside still a good fit for the Miami Heat?

Hassan Whiteside was fined Sunday for his profanity-laced tirade criticizing the Miami Heat coaching staff for not playing him in the fourth quarter or overtime of Saturday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Whiteside, the team’s highest-paid player, said Monday he regretted it and coach Erik Spoelstra said it was poor judgment and timing on his starting center’s part to express himself that way publicly. But did Whiteside have a point? Is he no longer a fit for the Heat in the era of small ball?

Miami Herald sportswriters Manny Navarro and Andre C. Fernandez debate the topics as we hear from Whiteside, Spoelstra and Dwyane Wade on that and other matters in our latest podcast.