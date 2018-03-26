Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of March 26, 2018

BANKS | FINANCIAL SERVICES
Marquis Bank has hired a team for its Fort Lauderdale expansion, which includes a loan production office and a branch scheduled to open soon in downtown. Steven Sanzone will head the team. He joins Marquis as market president. He previously was executive vice president and senior loan officer at Stonegate Bank for 14 years. Mark Huard is senior vice president and commercial lending officer. Huard was senior vice president-commercial real estate manager at Stonegate Bank.
Andres De Corral has been promoted to regional managing director for Florida in Merrill Lynch’s Private Banking & Investment Group and will be based in Miami. Most recently, he was market executive for the Miami international market, responsible for the firm’s international wealth management business out of Miami. De Corral has a bachelor’s from Babson College.
HEALTHCARE
Never miss a local story.
Eileen O’Brien has been named associate vice president of talent acquisition at Broward Health. She most recently was chief human resources officer for Broward Health Coral Springs, since 2013. O’Brien is a senior professional in human resources and is a Society for Human Resrouces Management senior certified professional. She has a a bachelor’s in healthcare administration from Texas State University.
INSURANCE
Kimberly O’Connell-Calvo has joined national insurance brokerage firm Simple Health and its sister company Simple Insurance Leads as their chief marketing officer, based in Fort Lauderdale. She was previously head of online sales and senior vice president of digital marketing at Intermex Wire Transfer. O’Connell-Calvo has a bachelor’s in management information systems from Florida International University.
LAW FIRM
At Harper Meyer Perez Hagen O’Connor Albert & Dribin in Miami, two associates have been promoted:
▪ Patricia Hernández-O’Connor has been named equity partner. She focuses her practice on complex business litigation and intellectual property law. Hernández-O’Connor has a bachelor’s in international business from George Mason University and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
▪ Katie DeLuca has been named a partner. She concentrates her practice on aviation and maritime law, with a focus on corporate aircraft and yacht transactions. DeLuca has a bachelor’s and J.D. from the University of Florida.
Steven D. Lear has joined the Miami office of Holland & Knight as a partner and head of the firm’s national joint venture practice team. Accompanying him is R. Stephen Sandiford, who joins as senior counsel. Previously, Lear was a partner, and Sandiford was an associate, with Bilzin Sumberg. Lear, a CPA, assists companies with complex mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures. Lear has a bachelor’s from the University of Vermont and a J.D. and an LL.M. degree in taxation from the University of Florida, and a bachelor’s from the University of Vermont. Sandiford handles mergers and acquisitions, securities transactions, joint venture agreements and fund formation on behalf of clients in the real estate, healthcare and technology sectors. He has an LL.M. from Columbia, a J.D. from Northwestern and an LL.B. degree from The University of the West Indies.
This column lists high-level promotions of senior executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. These announcements, which also are at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, including previous job; educational background; high-res jpegs of head shots and the website address of the company, to movers@miamiherald.com. Put “Movers” in the subject line.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Marlene Sanau
New job: Vice president of sales, North America, at South African Airways. She will be based at SAA’s North America regional office in Fort Lauderdale.
Previous job: Director of operations at LSG Sky Chefs.
Also: Before that, she was at Lufthansa, where she was senior manager: group sales & strategy, North America; Australia general manager; and regional sales director in Germany.
Education: She holds a bachelor’s in business administration, marketing and German from Central Michigan University.
Best advice: Don’t discount the value of something you are good at just because it is easy for you; instead, leverage it as an advantage.
See past senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for 2017:
(No Movers ran on Sept. 18, 2017)
(No Movers ran on Nov. 27, 2017)
(No Movers ran on Jan. 1, 2018)
There will be no Movers on April 2, 2018
Comments