Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of March 19, 2018

BANKS
Felipe Basulto was promoted to market president, retail for South Florida at TD Bank. He joined the bank in 2010 as retail market manager for the Greater Miami Region.
EDUCATION
Dr. Jay Keehn has been named executive director at the Union Institute & University Florida Academic Center in Hollywood. He was previously associate dean of student services. Keehn has a master’s in education, school psychology from Long Island University and a Ph.D. in educational leadership with a specialization in counseling from Barry University.
Never miss a local story.
HOSPITALITY
Lisa Namour has been promoted to general manager of Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach — a DoubleTree by Hilton. She joined the Bahia Mar as its sales and marketing director in 2015. Her experience includes leading the food and beverage program for the Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training facility in Vero Beach.
Jazmin Robles has been named general manager of Blade and Vida at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. She was previously general manager of dine in at the Fontainebleau. Robles has a bachelor’s in hospitality management, with a double minor in beverage and restaurant management, from Florida International University.
LAW
Jonathan M. Mofsky has promoted to partner by the Coral Gables-based law firm Siegfried, Rivera, Hyman, Lerner, De La Torre, Mars & Sobel, P.A. He was previously an associate. Mofsky focuses on condominium and community association law. He has a bachelor’s from Boston University and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
PHILANTHROPY
Ilana Saposnik Gilat has been named development director at Temple Beth Am, a Jewish Reform congregation in Pinecrest. Her most recent position was as the director of advancement for Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach.
REAL ESTATE
Zachary Rosen has been hired as vice president of East End Capital and will be based in Miami. The real estate investment firm is based in New York and Miami. Before joining East End, he was vice president at Investcorp, where he focused on mid-market core and core-plus investment opportunities across the United States. Rosen has a bachelor’s from Cornell and is completing an MBA at New York University.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Eric Goeres
New job: President of automotive, Motorsport Network. He will be based in Miami.
From: Editor at large, TheDrive.com, a digital startup of Time Inc. in New York. Before that, he was general manager of Time Inc.’s TheDrive.com. He has also been general manager, digital product for Hearst Magazines in New York, where he ran websites for Esquire, Popular Mechanics and Road & Track.
Responsibilities: He will oversee all automotive properties, including Motor1.com, InsideEVs.com, Autoclassics.com, FerrariChat.com,RideApart.com and MotorGT.com as well as serve as the primary liaison with Motorsport Network’s global automotive teams.
About: Motorsport Network says its platforms represent the largest audience of motorsport and auto enthusiasts in the world.
Education: Bachelor’s in journalism from West Virginia University;
Best advice: A toss-up between ‘enthusiasm is contagious’ and ‘you get paid for the job you’re doing now at your next job.’ Which boils down to, inspiring others around you and also being reminded that the payoff comes after the hard work.
