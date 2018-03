Renato Viola gained entry into the United States under a O-1 visa for temporary workers, as an "individual who possesses extraordinary ability." His skill? He was an award-winning pizza chef in Italy. He opened Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza on Miami Beach, which became a huge hit despite being buried inside an office building with no sign out front. That has led to two other Mister O1 pizzerias, in Brickell and Wynwood, proving he was indeed an extraordinary pizza chef and entrepreneur.