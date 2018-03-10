Parkland student to Trump: ‘Start packing’

Vowing to keep up the pressure on lawmakers to pass more restrictive gun laws, a crowd of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and their supporters staged a rally at a local park and held hands as they walked to the site of America’s worst high school shooting.
Organized by students Angelina Lazo and Sarah Cummings, the rally featured impassioned speeches from a handful of Stoneman Douglas students and teacher Greg Pittman.
Lazo, a senior, called on supporters to continue the fight for stricter gun laws — mainly a ban on AR-15 style weapons — as she stood on the bed of a white pick up truck at North Community Park.
“We will win,” she said. “We must keep going.”
Never miss a local story.
Although Lazo admitted she was not well-versed in the guns and school safety bill signed into law Friday by Florida Gov. Rick Scott, she nevertheless felt it did not go far enough.
Among other provisions, the bill bumped up the minimum to buy a long rifle from 18 to 21, banned bump stocks and imposed a mandatory three-day wait on purchasing firearms.
The event was held in support of an anti-gun violence march on Washington, D.C., planned for later this month. Students and parents were raising money for the march by selling T-shirts and pins.
With her eyes set on the nation’s capital, Lazo issued a warning to President Donald Trump on his re-election chances in 2020.
“You better start packing your bags now,” she said.
Comments