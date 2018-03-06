More Videos

Dwyane Wade on Heat’s OT loss to the Wizards

Parents of Parkland school shooting victims implore Florida legislators to 'take action'

How Chile is coping with an influx of Haitian migrants

Wade said magical fourth quarter conjured memories

Goran Dragic on Dwyane Wade: “He’s back!”

Kelly Olynyk talks about returning to action in Heat win over Sixers

Hassan Whiteside talks about Heat win over 76ers

Dwyane Wade talks about Heat's loss to Pelicans

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on team’s tribute to Douglas shooting victims

Three teens create their own non-profit bracelet-making company to raise money for the victims of the Douglas school shooting

Erik Spoelstra after Heat’s 117-113 OT loss to Wizards

Miaiu Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about the Heat’s loss in overtime to the Wizards and Dwyane Wade’s performance late in the game.
Andre Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com
A banner criticising Florida senator Marco Rubio and the National Rifle Association was flown over Miami Beach on February 17 after the senator deflected questions on gun control following a school shooting in Parkland. The banner, which read “Shame on you Marco Rubio & NRA”, was flown after 17 people were shot dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Wednesday. The stunt follows Rubio’s statement on Thursday where he said gun restrictions would not have prevented the shooting, according to local news reports. Rubio has received about $3.3 million from the NRA as of last October according to New York Times.