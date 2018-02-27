Wade said magical fourth quarter conjured memories

A banner criticising Florida senator Marco Rubio and the National Rifle Association was flown over Miami Beach on February 17 after the senator deflected questions on gun control following a school shooting in Parkland. The banner, which read “Shame on you Marco Rubio & NRA”, was flown after 17 people were shot dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Wednesday. The stunt follows Rubio’s statement on Thursday where he said gun restrictions would not have prevented the shooting, according to local news reports. Rubio has received about $3.3 million from the NRA as of last October according to New York Times.