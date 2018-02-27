More Videos

Wade said magical fourth quarter conjured memories

Goran Dragic on Dwyane Wade: “He’s back!”

Hassan Whiteside talks about Heat win over 76ers

Dwyane Wade talks about Heat's loss to Pelicans

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on team’s tribute to Douglas shooting victims

Three teens create their own non-profit bracelet-making company to raise money for the victims of the Douglas school shooting

Canes’ standouts discuss 2018 opener

Miami Marlins begin their first day of full squad workout

'Shame on you Marco Rubio' said banner flown above Miami Beach after school shooting

Miami Herald local news is now on your smart speaker

Kelly Olynyk talks about returning to action in Heat win over Sixers

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk ended a six-game absence due to a left shoulder strain on Tuesday in Miami’s 102-101 win over Philadelphia.
A banner criticising Florida senator Marco Rubio and the National Rifle Association was flown over Miami Beach on February 17 after the senator deflected questions on gun control following a school shooting in Parkland. The banner, which read “Shame on you Marco Rubio & NRA”, was flown after 17 people were shot dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Wednesday. The stunt follows Rubio’s statement on Thursday where he said gun restrictions would not have prevented the shooting, according to local news reports. Rubio has received about $3.3 million from the NRA as of last October according to New York Times.