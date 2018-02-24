The Latest: Sheriff: Lawmaker's letter 'riddled' with errors

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are greeted as they arrive at a rally for gun control reform on the steps of the state capitol, in Tallahassee, Fla. Dozens of college and universities are telling students who may face discipline at their high schools for participating in gun control demonstrations to relax: It won't affect their chances of getting into their schools. Nearly 50 schools including Yale, Dartmouth and UCLA have taken to social media to reassure the students. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo