The Latest: Legislators' plan would allow armed teachers

Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22. 2018. Football players wearing Stoneman Douglas jerseys carried Feis' casket into the service at the church where family and friends gathered to remember him as loyal and caring. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP Mike Stocker