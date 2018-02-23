Duke, UNC, NC State players mentioned in federal basketball investigation documents, report says

Former and current Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State players are among those named in discovery documents in the federal investigation into college basketball, according to Yahoo Sports.

The report from Yahoo! on Friday says “hundreds of pages of documents” provide “a clear-eyed view into the pervasive nature of the game’s underground economy.”

“The documents tie some of the biggest names and programs in the sport to activity that appears to violate the NCAA’s amateurism rules,” the report said. “This could end up casting a pall over the NCAA tournament because of eligibility issues.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Duke and North Carolina and N.C. State are named along with Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan State, USC and other schools as having players who are alleged to have received “impermissible benefits and preferential treatment for players and families of players.”

Former N.C. State player Dennis Smith Jr. was listed on an ASM Sports agency balance sheet under the subheading “Loan to Players.” The players on the list were high school or college players “receiving four-figure and five-figure payments from ASM Sports,” the report said. The balance sheet, dated Dec. 31, 2015, notes that Smith had received a loan for $43,500. Other documents in the Yahoo! report state that Smith owed $73,500 in loans he received from ASM.

Smith was the 9th pick, by the Dallas Mavericks, during last summer’s NBA draft.

According to the Yahoo! report, current Duke player Wendell Carter and former UNC player Tony Bradley are also listed among players who met or had meals with former ASM Sports agent Christian Dawkins – one of 10 people arrested in September for their involvement in bribery and corruption schemes.

An expense report document in the Yahoo! report shows that Dawkins listed a $106.36 “Lunch w/ Wendell carter mom” at Longhorn on Feb. 22, 2016. It’s unclear if Carter’s mom, Kylia Carter, paid for her own meal or Dawkins did.

Duke officials, Kylia Carter and Carter’s dad, Wendell Carter Sr., could not be reached for comment.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:00 Three teens create their own non-profit bracelet-making company to raise money for the victims of the Douglas school shooting Pause 1:00 Canes’ standouts discuss 2018 opener 0:23 Miami Marlins begin their first day of full squad workout 0:18 'Shame on you Marco Rubio' said banner flown above Miami Beach after school shooting 1:06 Miami Herald local news is now on your smart speaker 2:04 Ellington regrets missing last money ball at 3-point contest 1:53 Goran Dragic at NBA All-Star weekend 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 1:45 Hassan Whiteside on Heat’s 101-95 loss to the Nets 2:22 Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video: Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski says that college basketball hasn't changed with the sport's landscape and the recent NCAA scandal brings this to light. Krzyzewski was talking with reporters during a press conference in Durham, NC on Oct. 3, 2017. Chris Sewardcseward@newsobserver.com

Fred Demarest, an N.C. State basketball spokesman, said Friday morning that school officials were reading the Yahoo! story for the first time Friday morning. He added that no one from Yahoo! had contacted the school for comment on their story.

On Feb. 19, N.C. State basketball coach Kevin Keatts said, “We are 100 percent not involved in this.”

On Friday, N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow released a statement saying the school had sent a disassociation letter, effective for 10 years, in 2012 to ASM agent Andy Miller. The letter, signed by Carrie Doyle, N.C. State’s senior associate athletic director for compliance, was in response to Miller’s dishonesty about his his relationship with Desmond Eastmond, an AAU coach. N.C. State had investigated Eastmond in 2010 to determine if he had provided impermissible benefits to N.C. State athletes.

UNC coach Roy Williams said on Feb. 16 he was confident his program was not involved in any wrongdoing.

“I feel very comfortable,” Williams said. “If the phone rings at night, I’m not worried about that. I may worry about a lot of other things but it ain’t about that.”

On Feb. 18, after Duke’s win over Clemson, Blue Devils’ coach Mike Krzyzewski had little to say about a Feb. 15 Yahoo! report that said hall-of-fame coaches and half of the teams in the NCAA tournament’s initial top-16 seeding “should be scared” about the FBI’s next move in the federal probe into college basketball.

“I haven’t followed it. I have been so in a tunnel, in a cave with my own team, I’m not up to date on it, so I apologize.”

NCAA President Mark Emmert issued a statement regarding the report by Yahoo on Friday morning.

“These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America,” Emmert said. “Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports.”

In September, the FBI and other federal authorities announced a sweeping investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball.

At the core of the investigation was money from athletic apparel giant adidas allegedly being used to pay the families of basketball recruits in exchange for attending colleges with adidas deals, to bribe college coaches to veer those players toward certain agents and financial advisers linked to the apparel company.

According to the FBI indictments, families of college basketball recruits were paid $100,000 and more.

UNC does have a commitment from Orlando high school senior Nassir Little, who appears to have been referenced in the FBI report on the recruiting scandal.

An athlete matching Little’s description was mentioned in the initial FBI report as a recruit whose AAU coach was paid by two adidas executives to steer Little to an adidas-sponsored school. Miami, also an ACC school, is described in the FBI report as the school that tried to bribe Little’s coach. UNC has a sneaker and apparel contract with Nike

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:00 Three teens create their own non-profit bracelet-making company to raise money for the victims of the Douglas school shooting Pause 1:00 Canes’ standouts discuss 2018 opener 0:23 Miami Marlins begin their first day of full squad workout 0:18 'Shame on you Marco Rubio' said banner flown above Miami Beach after school shooting 1:06 Miami Herald local news is now on your smart speaker 2:04 Ellington regrets missing last money ball at 3-point contest 1:53 Goran Dragic at NBA All-Star weekend 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 1:45 Hassan Whiteside on Heat’s 101-95 loss to the Nets 2:22 Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim announces charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company. U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York