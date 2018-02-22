More Videos

Canes’ standouts discuss 2018 opener

Three teens create their own non-profit bracelet-making company to raise money for the victims of the Douglas school shooting

Three teenagers — one of whom attends Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland— are using their non-profit bracelet-making company to raise money for the victims of the Florida mass school shooting.
A banner criticising Florida senator Marco Rubio and the National Rifle Association was flown over Miami Beach on February 17 after the senator deflected questions on gun control following a school shooting in Parkland. The banner, which read “Shame on you Marco Rubio & NRA”, was flown after 17 people were shot dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Wednesday. The stunt follows Rubio’s statement on Thursday where he said gun restrictions would not have prevented the shooting, according to local news reports. Rubio has received about $3.3 million from the NRA as of last October according to New York Times.

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on the top floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday morning. Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise. There were no immediate reports of injuries.