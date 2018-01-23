2 dead, 17 injured in Kentucky school shooting; suspect held

More Videos 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Pause 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 1:40 If Texas gets a new 60-mile border wall, which of these eight models would you prefer? 1:40 U.S.-Mexico border wall gets prototyped 1:21 Davos founder hopes Trump gets better 'global perspective' from visit 1:54 Colombian police battle illegal gold miners 0:43 Shooting at high school in Kentucky, two dead 2:53 Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 1:02 Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery 1:04 Matt Moore talks to the press after Jay Cutler's hire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, two dead A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. Two students were killed and 17 others were injured. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down. A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. Two students were killed and 17 others were injured. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down. @KYHighFootball via AP

