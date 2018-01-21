The Latest: Police: 1.2M turn out for Pope's last Peru Mass

Pope Francis greets a woman after blessing her as he toured around the Plaza de Armas, in Trujillo, Peru, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Francis consoled Peruvians who lost their homes and livelihoods in devastating floods last year, telling them Saturday they can overcome all of life's "storms" by coming together as a community and stamping out the violence that plagues this part of the country. AFP Pool Photo via AP Vincenzo Pinto