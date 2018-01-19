Autopsy: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008 file photo, Tom Petty, of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLII football game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Ariz. Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose. His wife and daughter released the results of Petty's autopsy via a statement on his Facebook page Friday night, Jan. 19, 2018. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo