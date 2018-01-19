Sen. Rand Paul's alleged attacker charged with federal crime

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, Rene Boucher, center, appears in court for an arraignment hearing with his attorney Matt Baker, left, at the Warren County Justice Center in Bowling Green, Ky. Boucher the man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Kentucky lawmaker’s yard has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress as part of a federal plea agreement. Daily News via AP, File Austin Anthony