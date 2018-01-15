Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46

More Videos 2:22 Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery Pause 0:46 Here's the video of Casino boat shuttle that caught fire off 1:40 If Texas gets a new 60-mile border wall, which of these eight models would you prefer? 1:40 U.S.-Mexico border wall gets prototyped 1:54 Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office 12:06 Tough life lessons and a few laughs over breakfast with Tyler Perry 1:02 Key West Holiday Parade 2017 0:40 ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day 0:30 Trump denies allegations that he is racist 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Cranberries' singer Dolores O’Riordan dies at 46 Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, died suddenly on Monday in London. She was 46. The cause of death wasn't immediately available. Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, died suddenly on Monday in London. She was 46. The cause of death wasn't immediately available. AP

