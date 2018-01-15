Casino company: Boat that caught fire had no past problems

More Videos 2:22 Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery Pause 2:34 The Cranberries' singer Dolores O’Riordan dies at 46 0:46 Here's the video of Casino boat shuttle that caught fire off 0:37 Firefighter catches child thrown from the 3rd floor of burning building 1:02 Key West Holiday Parade 2017 1:49 In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 0:40 ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day 1:00 How gold is melted 1:58 U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here's the video of Casino boat shuttle that caught fire off The passengers and crew of a shuttle boat were safely evacuated after the vessel caught fire in the Port Richey Canal in Fla. The vessel was ferrying customers to a casino boat. It was reported that 50 people on board had to jump in the water after the boat caught fire. The passengers and crew of a shuttle boat were safely evacuated after the vessel caught fire in the Port Richey Canal in Fla. The vessel was ferrying customers to a casino boat. It was reported that 50 people on board had to jump in the water after the boat caught fire. New Port Richey Police Department

