A scorned lover wanted someone dead. Contract killers targeted the wrong woman, Florida police say.

Florida police say three suspects are in jail and an innocent woman is dead following a botched murder-for-hire plot orchestrated by a scorned lover.
Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson told local media on Friday night that Ishnar Marie Lopez-Ramos was distraught that the man she loved had been seeing another woman, so she hired a couple to track the woman down and kill her, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Janice Zengotita-Torres, 42, was leaving a Ross Dress for Less near Kissimmee last Sunday night when the suspected contract killers — Alexis Ramos-Rivera, 22, and his girlfriend Glorianmarie Quinones Montes — followed her home and forced Zengotita-Torres into the back of her own car and drove her to an apartment near The Mall at Millenia in Orlando.
Sheriff Gibson said the suspects then realized Zengotita-Torres was not their intended target, “but continued with their plan of murder and tied the victim with zip ties and then [covered] her head in duct tape and garbage bags,” according to the Sentinel.
Ramos beat the woman until she passed out, Gibson said, and she eventually died of suffocation from the garbage bags. The couple dumped Zengotita-Torres’ body in Ormond Beach late Sunday or early Monday and then abandoned her car, the sheriff said.
“The heinous murder of our own citizens will not be tolerated in Osceola County,” he said, according to the Sentinel.
Lopez-Ramos was arrested early Friday, while Ramos and Quinones Montes were later arrested at an Orange County hotel, the sheriff said.
All three suspects, originally from Puerto Rico, had recently relocated to Central Florida around Christmas, he said. They were booked on murder charges into the Osceola County Jail.
