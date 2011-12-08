Digital Newspaper now on iPad

Latest News

December 08, 2011 1:33 AM

The Miami Herald Digital Newspaper is now on the iPad!

Introducing, The Miami Herald Print Edition app - where you can read the Miami Herald on your iPad just as it appears in print.

You can flip through pages and skim the headlines of South Florida’s leading source for local news. The app allows you to easily enlarge type, jump from section to section, and share articles on Facebook with the tap of a finger. And if you missed the paper one day, don’t worry. As a subscriber, you can download editions from the past seven days.

Access to the app is included for all active 7-day Miami Herald subscribers and subscribers with print/digital subscriptions. To login to the app, you'll use your Miami Herald account number or a combination of your phone number and house number.

To purchase a Miami Herald Digital Newspaper subscription for just $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year, click here.

Questions or comments? Contact us at miamifeedback@miamiherald.com.

