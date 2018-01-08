FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, Mitt Romney talks with reporters after eating dinner with then President-elect Donald Trump at Jean-Georges restaurant in New York. Romney was treated for prostate cancer in 2017. That’s according to a Romney aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive health issue. The aide said Jan. 8, 2018, that Romney was diagnosed with “slow-growing prostate cancer” and the cancer was removed surgically and found not to have spread beyond the prostate, the aide continued.
AP source: Romney treated for prostate cancer

By STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

January 08, 2018 03:07 PM

NEW YORK

Former 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer last year.

That's according to a Romney aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to discuss a sensitive health issue publicly. The aide said Monday that Romney was diagnosed with "slow-growing prostate cancer" last year. The cancer was removed surgically and found not to have spread beyond the prostate, the aide said.

The news comes as Romney, 70, weighs whether to run for a Utah Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch. Hatch announced last week that he would not seek another term this fall.

