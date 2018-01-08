3 injured in NY Trump Tower heating system fire

More Videos 0:52 Kids deliver letters to Rubio's office pleading a TPS extension Pause 1:40 If Texas gets a new 60-mile border wall, which of these eight models would you prefer? 1:40 U.S.-Mexico border wall gets prototyped 0:26 Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York 0:53 Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 1:44 Mark Richt discusses the Miami Hurricanes' Orange Bowl loss 1:05 Air Force fighers intercept Russian jets over Baltics 3:09 Miami Dolphins end of season press conference Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on the top floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday morning. Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on the top floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday morning. Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise. There were no immediate reports of injuries. @NYCBMD and WNYW via AP

