Here’s why someone may be wrapping sweaters around trees in this Florida town

Hey, Florida. In case you haven’t noticed, it’s sweater weather.
Actually, a nice wool jacket would work, too.
The Sunshine State’s plummeting temperatures, though nothing like what they’re dealing with up north (what in the heck is a bomb cyclone, anyway?), are a hot topic of conversation.
Over in Port Richey, despite being thrust into the 30s through the end of the week, good things are happening.
According to a CBS4 video, an anonymous kind soul is tying sweaters and sweatshirts around random trees. Attached are notes saying, “I am not lost. If you are cold, take me.” Though the ink is smudged, the letters seemed to be signed with the initials “BH.” The person’s or persons’ identity is unclear.
Comments on the CBS4 page have been overwhelmingly positive.
“Wow this is great!”
“How kind.”
“Very nice.”
By early evening Wednesday, the post had received more than 300 shares. Awww. This makes us happy.
Paying it forward in freezing weather is not a new concept in this country, or around the world.
According to ABC News, tying such necessary survival gear as hats, scarves and gloves to trees, was likely started in Easton, Pennsylvania, back in the fall of 2010.
Although there is no way to verify this because there are various groups who do similar philanthropic things, a Facebook group called Chase the Chill, the Original claims to have conceived of so called scarf bombing. The practice is described as “an annual graffiti/yarn bombing event that distributes scarves in public places so that those in need — regardless of income and without any qualifiers — can help themselves.”
The altruistic group tied only scarves around not just trees, but bridges, signs, and other various locations, along with a note to take as needed, no questions asked.
If you’d like to set up a chapter, CTC will help. Start a Facebook page called Chase the Chill, followed by your location, aka Miami Beach, Kendall, Pembroke Pines.
“With your help, we’re chasing the chill and building stronger communities in many cities and towns!” reads the site. “Keep in touch and let us know how your event goes!”
Comments