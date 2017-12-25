More Videos

Police shooting in Liberty City injures suspect 1:10

Police shooting in Liberty City injures suspect

Pause
Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting 0:28

Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class 0:44

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 1:08

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 6:23

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Years of unchecked corruption hamper Haiti's development 2:51

Years of unchecked corruption hamper Haiti's development

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 0:52

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season

  • Haiti’s child trafficking fight

    A look at how child protection agents with the International Organization for Migration and Haiti’s child welfare agency, IBESR, are clamping down on child trafficking along the porous border between Ouanminthe in northeast Haiti and Dajabón in the Dominican Republic.

Haiti’s child trafficking fight

A look at how child protection agents with the International Organization for Migration and Haiti’s child welfare agency, IBESR, are clamping down on child trafficking along the porous border between Ouanminthe in northeast Haiti and Dajabón in the Dominican Republic.
jcharles@miamiherald.com