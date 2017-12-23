Bam Adebayo on guarding Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo spoke about the challenge of defending the New Orleans Pelicans "Twin Towers" of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins in their game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Dec. 23, 2017.
Manny Navarromnavarro@miamiherald.com
More Videos
2:09
Bam Adebayo on guarding Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins
2:09
Goran Dragic on toughing it out for the Heat
1:36
Erik Spoelstra speaks to the media after Heat loss to Pelicans
2:01
Forward Kelly Olynyk after Heat’s win in Boston
2:28
Coach Erik Spoelstra after Heat’s win in Boston
2:08
Bam Adebayo after Heat win over Clippers
3:08
Josh Richardson on career-high game vs. Clippers
2:38
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on milestone win over Clippers
5:26
Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son
1:54
Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference
1:17
What happens when a Hurricane fan marries a Clemson Tiger?
3:29
Heat’s Dion Waiters talks about facing Golden State
Don Slesnick, president and chair of the Orange Bowl Committee with Wisconsin's Paul Chryst and Miami's Mark Richt at the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.
Jim Hill and his wife Bonnie, a Clemson grad, met 15 years ago when he moved to Greenville, S.C., from Fort Lauderdale. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, they were in Charlotte for the ACC Championship to cheer against each other.