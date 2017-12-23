Erik Spoelstra speaks to the media after Heat loss to Pelicans

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo spoke about the challenge of defending the New Orleans Pelicans "Twin Towers" of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins in their game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Dec. 23, 2017.
Don Slesnick, president and chair of the Orange Bowl Committee with Wisconsin's Paul Chryst and Miami's Mark Richt at the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.
Jim Hill and his wife Bonnie, a Clemson grad, met 15 years ago when he moved to Greenville, S.C., from Fort Lauderdale. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, they were in Charlotte for the ACC Championship to cheer against each other.