Broward Health leaders indicted on charges of violating open-meeting law

The top leaders of Broward Health have been indicted on charges of violating Florida’s open-meetings law, throwing the public hospital system into the worst turmoil of its years of crises and investigations. Summonses were issued Tuesday.
A grand jury indictment names Broward Health board chairman Rocky Rodriguez, interim CEO Beverly Capasso, General Counsel Lynn Barrett, board member Christopher Ure and former board member Linda Robison. The charges are second-degree misdemeanors, carrying maximum penalties of a $500 fine and 60 days in jail.
