Latest News

Broward Health leaders indicted on charges of violating open-meeting law

By DAVID FLESHLER

Sun Sentinel

December 12, 2017 06:05 PM

The top leaders of Broward Health have been indicted on charges of violating Florida’s open-meetings law, throwing the public hospital system into the worst turmoil of its years of crises and investigations. Summonses were issued Tuesday.

A grand jury indictment names Broward Health board chairman Rocky Rodriguez, interim CEO Beverly Capasso, General Counsel Lynn Barrett, board member Christopher Ure and former board member Linda Robison. The charges are second-degree misdemeanors, carrying maximum penalties of a $500 fine and 60 days in jail.

Click on this link to read this Sun-Sentinel story.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference

    Don Slesnick, president and chair of the Orange Bowl Committee with Wisconsin's Paul Chryst and Miami's Mark Richt at the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.​

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference 1:54

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference
Heat’s Dion Waiters talks about facing Golden State 3:29

Heat’s Dion Waiters talks about facing Golden State
What happens when a Hurricane fan marries a Clemson Tiger? 1:17

What happens when a Hurricane fan marries a Clemson Tiger?

View More Video