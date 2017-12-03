Latest News

Police: 1 killed, 3 injured after driver strikes 4 in NYC

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 08:03 AM

NEW YORK

Police say a man driving down a New York City street struck at least four people, killing one and critically injuring three.

A New York Police Department detective says the driver targeted the victims in Queens, but terrorism is not suspected. He says the man fled after striking them around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Police are searching for the driver, who they say had his hair in a ponytail.

The Daily News reports that the crash happened after a knife fight outside a hookah bar.

The injured people were taken to an area hospital. The names and ages of the people struck were not immediately available.

Police still were sorting out the details, but authorities say there was a dispute before the man drove into the people.

