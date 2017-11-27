Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

More Videos 1:24 James Johnson about Heat’s strong finish against Bulls on Sunday Pause 0:47 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:45 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 1:10 Recapping the 2017 hurricane season 1:25 Scene of deadly attack at Egypt mosque 5:19 Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 0:34 Hialeah mayor confirms false alarm at Westland Mall 1:34 Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 2:21 Havana cleans up after Irma but other areas on the island still struggle 1:56 Recording sheds light on Cuba sonic attacks targeting US workers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Meta Viers McClatchy

