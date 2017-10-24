Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) in the third quarter as they play the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 22, 2017.
See who's No. 1 & where Dolphins' Matt Moore debuts in latest Herald NFL QB rankings

By Greg Cote

October 24, 2017

Seattle’s Russell Wilson wins Week 7, Kansas City’s Alex Smith continues to stave off New England’s Tom Brady for the season lead, and the Dolphins’ Matt Moore debuts in the latest Miami Herald NFL quarterback rankings. This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result. Most major ranking systems such as the NFL's and ESPN's are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Because the rankings are cumulative, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season.

MIAMI HERALD PASS RANKINGS / WEEK 7

RANKING

LAST WEEK

PLAYER

TEAM

WK7

SEASON

1

1

Alex Smith

KC

40.10

270.95

2

2

Tom Brady

NE

36.45

260.40

3

4

Carson Wentz

PHI

36.40

215.60

4

6

Drew Brees

NO

34.55

208.60

5

11

Kirk Cousins

WAS

41.15

195.85

6

7

Josh McCown

NYJ

23.45

189.15

7

9

Phillip Rivers

LAC

24.15

182.80

8

3

Aaron Rodgers

GB

DNP

182.25

9

5

Carson Palmer

ARI

5.10

180.95

10

18

Russell Wilson

SEA

45.70

180.80

11

8

Eli Manning

NYG

8.70

174.00

12

15

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

26.20

173.25

13

14

Jared Goff

LAR

23.75

171.20

14

17

Dak Prescott

DAL

32.70

168.30

15

12

Cam Newton

CAR

12.55

166.35

16

16

Matt Ryan

ATL

27.65

164.50

17

23

Jameis Winston

TB

45.20

164.15

18

22

Derek Carr

OAK

40.85

160.05

19

10

Matthew Stafford

DET

BYE

157.40

20

13

Deshaun Watson

HOU

BYE

149.85

29

29

Jay Cutler

MIA

19.90

118.75

38

--

Matt Moore

MIA

20.40

20.40

Bubble: Case Keenum, MIN, 148.10. Week 7 best: Wilson, SEA, 45.70 (27-39, 334, 3-0 in win). Week 7 worst: Drew Stanton, ARI, minus-3.90 (5-14, 62, 0-1 in loss).

