See who’s No. 1 & where Dolphins’ Matt Moore debuts in latest Herald NFL QB rankings

Seattle’s Russell Wilson wins Week 7, Kansas City’s Alex Smith continues to stave off New England’s Tom Brady for the season lead, and the Dolphins’ Matt Moore debuts in the latest Miami Herald NFL quarterback rankings. This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result. Most major ranking systems such as the NFL's and ESPN's are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Because the rankings are cumulative, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season.
MIAMI HERALD PASS RANKINGS / WEEK 7
RANKING
LAST WEEK
PLAYER
TEAM
WK7
SEASON
1
1
Alex Smith
KC
40.10
270.95
2
2
Tom Brady
NE
36.45
260.40
3
4
Carson Wentz
PHI
36.40
215.60
4
6
Drew Brees
NO
34.55
208.60
5
11
Kirk Cousins
WAS
41.15
195.85
6
7
Josh McCown
NYJ
23.45
189.15
7
9
Phillip Rivers
LAC
24.15
182.80
8
3
Aaron Rodgers
GB
DNP
182.25
9
5
Carson Palmer
ARI
5.10
180.95
10
18
Russell Wilson
SEA
45.70
180.80
11
8
Eli Manning
NYG
8.70
174.00
12
15
Ben Roethlisberger
PIT
26.20
173.25
13
14
Jared Goff
LAR
23.75
171.20
14
17
Dak Prescott
DAL
32.70
168.30
15
12
Cam Newton
CAR
12.55
166.35
16
16
Matt Ryan
ATL
27.65
164.50
17
23
Jameis Winston
TB
45.20
164.15
18
22
Derek Carr
OAK
40.85
160.05
19
10
Matthew Stafford
DET
BYE
157.40
20
13
Deshaun Watson
HOU
BYE
149.85
29
29
Jay Cutler
MIA
19.90
118.75
38
--
Matt Moore
MIA
20.40
20.40
Bubble: Case Keenum, MIN, 148.10. Week 7 best: Wilson, SEA, 45.70 (27-39, 334, 3-0 in win). Week 7 worst: Drew Stanton, ARI, minus-3.90 (5-14, 62, 0-1 in loss).
