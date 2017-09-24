FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., in Huntsville, Ala. Trump is expected to announce new restrictions on travel to the U.S. as his ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries sunsets Sunday, Sept. 24, 90 days after it went into effect.
The Latest: Trump administration announces new travel ban

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 7:55 PM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on President Donald Trump's travel ban (all times local):

7 p.m.

Travelers from eight countries will face restrictions on entry to the U.S, ranging from a total ban to more targeted restrictions, under a new proclamation signed by President Donald Trump Sunday.

The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18. Officials stressed that valid visas would not be revoked as a result of the proclamation.

Some countries will face full bans. Others are more tailored, such as restrictions impacting Venezuela, which will only apply to certain government officials and their families

Trump's controversial ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries expires Sundays, 90 days after it went into effect.

___

3 a.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce new restrictions on travel to the United States as his ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries expires on Sunday, 90 days after it went into effect.

The Department of Homeland Security has recommended the president go ahead with more targeted restrictions on foreign nationals from countries that the agency says refuse to share sufficient information with the U.S. or haven't taken necessary security precautions.

That could range from a complete ban to more stringent screening measures for citizens of countries that haven't complied with new U.S. benchmarks.

Officials haven't said which countries or how many the new measures might affect.

