Latest News

Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack

September 07, 2017 5:30 PM

ATLANTA (AP) – Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans.

The Atlanta-based company said Thursday that “criminals” exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year.

It said consumers’ names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers were exposed. Credit card numbers for about 209,000 U.S. consumers were also accessed.

The company said hackers also accessed some “limited personal information” from British and Canadian residents.

Equifax said it doesn’t believe that any consumers from other countries were affected.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

New satellite image shows Hurricane Irma inching towards Hispanola

New satellite image shows Hurricane Irma inching towards Hispanola 0:47

New satellite image shows Hurricane Irma inching towards Hispanola
Miami Fire Rescue Urban Search and Rescue Task Force returns in time for Hurricane Irma 1:42

Miami Fire Rescue Urban Search and Rescue Task Force returns in time for Hurricane Irma
Haiti Prime Minister addresses population about Hurricane Irma 3:19

Haiti Prime Minister addresses population about Hurricane Irma

View More Video