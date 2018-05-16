Human waste spews from broken sewer pipe off Virginia Key

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.
Exquisito Chocolates makes "bean-to-bar" chocolate with minimal ingredients from a small factory on Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. The factory will open, selling goods to both curious bystanders and chocolate enthusiasts on May 19.
Two Parkland parents, who both lost daughters in the Stoneman Douglas shooting, put in their paperwork to run for the Broward County School Board. Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty both hope to make schools safer.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm.
While conducting a white shark field survey in Monterey Bay, the founder of the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, Sean Van Summeran, saw a frightened deer being circled by what appeared to be an adolescent great white shark.