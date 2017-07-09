Dee Gordon's brother, Nick, talks about 2017 Futures Game

Nick Gordon, a shortstop and top prospect in the Minnesota Twins farm system, talks Sunday, July 9, 2017, about playing in the 2017 All-Star Futures Game in Miami, where his brother Dee plays second base for the Marlins.
Andre Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com
Both sides of Cosby case react after mistrial declared

Latest News

Both sides of Cosby case react after mistrial declared

The defense side in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is declaring victory and going on the attack after jurors deadlocked and the judge declared a mistrial. However, Gloria Allred, lawyer for 33 accusers of Bill Cosby, said "it's too early to celebrate, Mr. Cosby."