Waiters talks about re-signing with the Heat

Miami Heats' Dion Waiters, 25, signed a four-year $52 million deal to remain in Miami and talked about it Saturday, July 8, 2017 at a celebrity softball game at Barry University.
Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com
Both sides of Cosby case react after mistrial declared

The defense side in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is declaring victory and going on the attack after jurors deadlocked and the judge declared a mistrial. However, Gloria Allred, lawyer for 33 accusers of Bill Cosby, said "it's too early to celebrate, Mr. Cosby."